I got a surprise at Dunedin Botanic Garden on 24 October 2020 to look up and see a handkerchief tree (dove tree, ghost tree) in flower, mainly because I’d been to the same spot an hour or two earlier and hadn’t noticed it! New Zealand.

Davidia involucrata

Here’s a link to an excellent blogpost about the European discovery of this tree in China: “Plant story – the handkerchief tree …” —via A Wandering Botanist

