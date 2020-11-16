I got a surprise at Dunedin Botanic Garden on 24 October 2020 to look up and see a handkerchief tree (dove tree, ghost tree) in flower, mainly because I’d been to the same spot an hour or two earlier and hadn’t noticed it! New Zealand.
Davidia involucrata
Here’s a link to an excellent blogpost about the European discovery of this tree in China: “Plant story – the handkerchief tree …” —via A Wandering Botanist
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)
Waiting for one in my garden to flower, thanks for reminding me how lovely it is.
What a curious looking tree. Thanks for providing the link too, Liz, to the fascinating post about the “discovery” of the tree in China. I think I like calling it the Chinese dove tree–it sounds a little more poetic than handkerchief tree. Do people still use little white handkerchiefs? 🙂
