Succulent Lemon Flowers

Here’s another succulent plant or ice plant but unlike our native Disphyma austral posted yesterday this is an exotic pest (pretty though). I took these photos at a picnic area near the Roxburgh hydro dam in Central Otago, New Zealand on 16 August 2020. Native to South Africa but now widely distributed!

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Carpobrotus edulis

Further Information

New Zealand information: weed information sheet

from cabi.org: very informative datasheet

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)

  1. The flowers are a very pretty colour. It looks like that is a very dense mat of leaves – I can imagine that it would swamp smaller plants!

