Pond Plants

There’s a beautiful pond garden at Dunedin Botanic Gardens, quite large and with a good variety of plants. It’s been looking lovely of late. New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Pink candelabra primulas, 25 Oct 2020. Taken by me, this is a large showy group near the top of the gardens and nowhere near the pond – however there are also some growing by the pond. Today in Invercargill we saw the same type actually *in* the edge of a water channel – evidently very tolerant of ‘wet feet’!

Remaining photos all taken by Nigel.

This is the pond, 08 Nov 2020.

Next two photos.. irises further along in the pond garden. We liked them very much. Iris sanguinea ‘Snow Queen’. Taken 01 Nov 2020.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)