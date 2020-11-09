Time For Tea

In Dunedin this morning we exited the public library to find rain had set in so we quickly made our way to Nova Cafe in the Octagon. This is a great place to get a decent pot of tea. New Zealand.

Tea for me is serious business …

Nigel was chief-of-the-teapot but he had camera in hand instead. This is a

sackable offence — skating on very thin ice. Luckily for him a stunning slice of chocolate cake arrived before he got his marching orders.

Close call Nigel … now pour my tea!

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: