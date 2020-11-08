Bright Sunshiny Day

Cold wind today and dull/overcast, then a sudden change sometime around midday. Still a cold wind but the sky completely changed to very bright blue and sunshine. My photos came out way over-exposed – I’ve done the best I can to tone them down! Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Red colour bed, then Nigel standing by the long border. The red bed has poppies, dianthus and geum visible.. peonies out of the frame.

Here’s what Nigel was looking at – the amazing profusion of tiny white flowers of Crambe maritima or sea kale. In front of it is a cardoon, there’s a few cardoons planted at intervals along the length of the border.

From the sub tropical plant collection in the winter garden glasshouse, I found this fascinating banana flower …

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)

