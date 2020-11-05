Willowy Gymnasts

Trimmed trees … these willows have been drastically cut back. And bent by the prevailing winds. In addition, Nigel gave me photos he’d taken – of me taking the photos! Hamilton Park, Gore, Southland. New Zealand.
Click on any photo to enlarge.
These two reminded me of a couple of gymnasts!
There were three all up, in a line.
Here’s the photos Nigel took of me, busy with camera. They give a nice context to the hawthorn blossom photos I’ve already shown you 🙂
My last blogpost showed the hawthorn blossom in more detail.
Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)
Looks like they’re deep in to yoga–and you, too, in your fourth image. Go, girl!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hahaha, yeah I didn’t think of yoga!
LikeLike