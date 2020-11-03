Two Shades of Pink

This evening I suggested to Nigel that we make the most of the lovely spring evening and visit Gore to check out hawthorn blossom at Hamilton Park. Here’s two of my photos, showing two shades of pink blossom on adjacent trees – deep pink and light pink. Gore, Southland.

Click on either photo to enlarge.

fyi – I’ve taken photos of hawthorn blossom here before, 11 November 2018. If you’d like to see them here’s the link: Hawthorn Blossom

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)

2 thoughts on “Two Shades of Pink

Add yours

    1. It was lovely! Local countryside looking pretty as many farms have hawthorn trees scattered across the landscape or as hedges. Usually white blossom but often there’s varying shades of pink mixed in with the white.

