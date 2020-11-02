Breath of Fresh Air

Photos taken today as I stood on the edge of the southern end of the South Island looking out over the ocean. Instead of taking the motorway out of Dunedin we drove the coast route for a way, before heading for home. We went to Dunedin for my birthday (31 October), spent the weekend there.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)

  4. Happy (belated) birthday Liz! That looks like a wonderful place to spend a special day – and that rum-raisin chocolate cake sounds good too! 🙂

    1. The feast I most enjoyed was the feast of flowers at the Dunedin Botanic Gardens, covered a lot of ground there! Sat/Sun we visited a wee cafe called Crusty Corner near the Gardens. Sun night we popped into Zucchini’s – a favourite Italian place. i particularly like their rum-raisin chocolate cake dessert!

