Breath of Fresh Air

Photos taken today as I stood on the edge of the southern end of the South Island looking out over the ocean. Instead of taking the motorway out of Dunedin we drove the coast route for a way, before heading for home. We went to Dunedin for my birthday (31 October), spent the weekend there.
Click on any photo to enlarge.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)
Wow, you can’t beat the ocean for a gorgeous scene, Liz, and what a great way to spend your birthday weekend! Best birthday wishes to you 😀 .
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Ellen! It’s very pretty along the south coast 🙂
LikeLike
What a gorgeous day on the coast, Liz. Hope you had a fantastic birthday 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Wendy! Dunedin Botanic Gardens looked amazing this weekend and it was lovely to come back home via the coast route.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Belated birthday greetings. Lovely spot to celebrate your birthday.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Louella! I’m lucky to have my birthday in spring – it’s the best time to be in Dunedin!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy (belated) birthday Liz! That looks like a wonderful place to spend a special day – and that rum-raisin chocolate cake sounds good too! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Ann! Dunedin always delivers 🙂
LikeLike
Happy birthday, Liz, and lovely beachscapes! Where did you have your special celebratory feast?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The feast I most enjoyed was the feast of flowers at the Dunedin Botanic Gardens, covered a lot of ground there! Sat/Sun we visited a wee cafe called Crusty Corner near the Gardens. Sun night we popped into Zucchini’s – a favourite Italian place. i particularly like their rum-raisin chocolate cake dessert!
LikeLike