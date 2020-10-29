Fab Tree Fern

Found this lovely native tree fern in the rhododendron area at Dunedin Botanic Gardens, New Zealand. There’s lots of paths and some of the shadier paths have various kinds of ferns. As you can see it was a perfect spring day and I was thrilled to wander around at will. Nigel had other things to do in the city, joining me later in the afternoon. Photos taken 24 October 2020

Click on any photo to enlarge

Tree fern, cabbage tree, and rhododendron flowers.

I can only identify the most obvious tree ferns, there’s a number of different species. I suspect this is whekī ponga or Dicksonia fibrosa because it’s retained its skirt of dead fronds and the leafy part of the fronds are still intact. Whekī ponga can reach up to 6 metres tall.

Information I’ve shared is from this Te Papa web page about identifying NZ’s most common tree ferns.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)