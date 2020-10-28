Shining Bright

Kowhai flowers (Sophora sp.) in Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand on 25 Oct 2020. Damaged/dying tree, these flowers at eye-level. Click on photo to enlarge.

2 thoughts on “Shining Bright

Add yours

    1. I thought it brave too Ann! The trunk was very damaged on the other side and upper foliage sparse (although that can be caterpillars). Given the obvious stress factors though, I suspect its days are numbered. It has a lot of character!

