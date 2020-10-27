Irish-NZ postal disruptions
a storm in a teacup.
Nigel arrived this evening
proudly bearing
‘Eat the Storms’.
At long last (!) I get
to begin the banquet.
Eat the Storms –by– Damien B. Donnelly
Damien’s blog: Deuxiemepeau Poetry
book shop: Eat the Storms
the story behind this vibrant and colourful poetry collection
Text and photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)
It is such great news, Liz, to see that you finally got your copy of Eat the Storms. I have gotten so used to Damien’s voice reading his poems that it feels a little strange when I read them aloud in my American voice and intonation. All of the goodies he enclosed with the book were a great bonus. 🙂
Yes Mike .. you well know how pleased I am and now I have my own copy to treasure! I also love the glossy cards – so nice and colourful – and with a poem on the back. Wonderful!
