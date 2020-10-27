Eat the Storms

Irish-NZ postal disruptions
a storm in a teacup.
Nigel arrived this evening
proudly bearing
‘Eat the Storms’.
At long last (!) I get
to begin the banquet.

Eat the Storms –by– Damien B. Donnelly

Damien’s blog: Deuxiemepeau Poetry

book shop: Eat the Storms

the story behind this vibrant and colourful poetry collection

Text and photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)

2 thoughts on “Eat the Storms

Add yours

  1. It is such great news, Liz, to see that you finally got your copy of Eat the Storms. I have gotten so used to Damien’s voice reading his poems that it feels a little strange when I read them aloud in my American voice and intonation. All of the goodies he enclosed with the book were a great bonus. 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    1. Yes Mike .. you well know how pleased I am and now I have my own copy to treasure! I also love the glossy cards – so nice and colourful – and with a poem on the back. Wonderful!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: