Most, but not all, of the native Aciphyllas are wickedly spiky. Here’s some from the native area of Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand. First two taken by me, and the last two taken by Nigel in a different area, on 25 October 2020. Aka wild spaniard or speargrass.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)