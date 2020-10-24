Precious Peony

Perfect spring day today in Dunedin Botanic Gardens, New Zealand. It was like summer! I took lots of photos, here’s a few to kick off with.

Starting with giant peony flowers that I found yesterday. Took Nigel to see them this morning (which is when I took the photos).

The first pink poppy flower about to pop …

Very happy with this photo I took of my hubbie Nigel by a beautiful pale pink rhododendron. Nigel’s a Landscape Architect : Growplan

Soon after I glanced down and saw our shadows, and took the shot.

Our motel is in an area with lots of student flats, many of which have interesting names. This one is across the road: ‘The Love Shack’ 🙂

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)

keyword: paeony