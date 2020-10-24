Precious Peony

Perfect spring day today in Dunedin Botanic Gardens, New Zealand. It was like summer! I took lots of photos, here’s a few to kick off with.

Starting with giant peony flowers that I found yesterday. Took Nigel to see them this morning (which is when I took the photos).

The first pink poppy flower about to pop …

Very happy with this photo I took of my hubbie Nigel by a beautiful pale pink rhododendron. Nigel’s a Landscape Architect : Growplan

Soon after I glanced down and saw our shadows, and took the shot.

Our motel is in an area with lots of student flats, many of which have interesting names. This one is across the road: ‘The Love Shack’ 🙂

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)
keyword: paeony

3 thoughts on "Precious Peony



  2. I love all of the different shades of pink, Liz, in both the peonies and the poppy. We’ve had some sunny, warmish autumn days recently, which has been really nice. I am glad you and Nigel are having a chance to get out and enjoy your spring. I love shadow portraits and the one you took was really cool. As for the Love Shack, I can’t help but think of the song with that name from the B-52’s in the late 1980’s. I just watched the official music video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9SOryJvTAGs), which brought a smile to my face as I thought back to my life 30+ years ago.

