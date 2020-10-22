White Kakabeak

Our native Clianthus puniceus has red flowers and there’s also a white form Clianthus puniceus albus. We found a lovely bush of the white form at Anderson Park, Invercargill on 17 October 2020. Southland, New Zealand.

I’ve done past posts on Clianthus

White Kakabeak at Larnach Castle Garden

Red Kakabeak in our old home garden

Text by Liz, 1st photo by Nigel / 2-3 by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)

