Our native Clianthus puniceus has red flowers and there’s also a white form Clianthus puniceus albus. We found a lovely bush of the white form at Anderson Park, Invercargill on 17 October 2020. Southland, New Zealand.
Click on any photo to enlarge.
I’ve done past posts on Clianthus …
White Kakabeak at Larnach Castle Garden
Red Kakabeak in our old home garden
Text by Liz, 1st photo by Nigel / 2-3 by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)
I hadn’t heard that common name before–how wonderfully appropriate!
A fabulous name.. perfect!
