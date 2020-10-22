White Kakabeak

Our native Clianthus puniceus has red flowers and there’s also a white form Clianthus puniceus albus. We found a lovely bush of the white form at Anderson Park, Invercargill on 17 October 2020. Southland, New Zealand.

