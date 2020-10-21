My Cathedral

Kiss of the sun for pardon. Song of the birds for mirth. You’re closer to God’s heart in a garden than any place else on earth. – Dorothy Frances Gurney

When I was a kid my older brother, already married/in his own home, would sometimes play My Cathedral /Jim Reeves on a Sunday morning.
YouTube: My Cathedral ~from the album ‘We Thank Thee

My Cathedral

– all photos taken in October 2020 in Dunedin or Invercargill. New Zealand.

My cathedral has a ceiling of blue
My cathedral neath the sky
Where I may lift up my eyes unto the hills
And hear music from a stream rippling by.

My cathedral has an alter of flowers
Their fragrant incense fills the air
In my cathedral I am closer to him
Than I could be anywhere.

For here I pray
In a place so grand
The carpet I kneel on
Was made by his own hand.

My cathedral has candles lighted by the stars
And mighty pillars of trees
No other cathedral is so beautiful
For God made my cathedral for me…

Photo Info
— all taken by me except for the one that has me in it!

1-2 : Dunedin Botanic Garden, 09 Oct 2020.
3 : Queens Park, Invercargill, 17 Oct 2020.
4-5 : Dunedin Botanic Garden, 09 Oct 2020.
6 : elm tree in Anderson Park, Invercargill, 17 Oct 2020.
7 : me on seat, taken by Nigel. Queens Park, Invercargill, 17 Oct 2020.
8 : primrose in Anderson Park, Invercargill, 17 Oct 2020.

Posted by Liz, photos by Liz except one by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)

