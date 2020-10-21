Kiss of the sun for pardon. Song of the birds for mirth. You’re closer to God’s heart in a garden than any place else on earth. – Dorothy Frances Gurney

When I was a kid my older brother, already married/in his own home, would sometimes play My Cathedral /Jim Reeves on a Sunday morning.

YouTube: My Cathedral ~from the album ‘We Thank Thee‘

Click on any photo to enlarge

My Cathedral

– all photos taken in October 2020 in Dunedin or Invercargill. New Zealand.

My cathedral has a ceiling of blue

My cathedral neath the sky

Where I may lift up my eyes unto the hills

And hear music from a stream rippling by.

My cathedral has an alter of flowers

Their fragrant incense fills the air

In my cathedral I am closer to him

Than I could be anywhere.

For here I pray

In a place so grand

The carpet I kneel on

Was made by his own hand.

My cathedral has candles lighted by the stars

And mighty pillars of trees

No other cathedral is so beautiful

For God made my cathedral for me…

Photo Info

— all taken by me except for the one that has me in it!

1-2 : Dunedin Botanic Garden, 09 Oct 2020.

3 : Queens Park, Invercargill, 17 Oct 2020.

4-5 : Dunedin Botanic Garden, 09 Oct 2020.

6 : elm tree in Anderson Park, Invercargill, 17 Oct 2020.

7 : me on seat, taken by Nigel. Queens Park, Invercargill, 17 Oct 2020.

8 : primrose in Anderson Park, Invercargill, 17 Oct 2020.

Posted by Liz, photos by Liz except one by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)