Wallabies snoozing! Two very sleepy wallabies … Nigel quips, "they're out-of-bounds!" Queens Park, Invercargill. Southland, New Zealand. 6 thoughts on "Wallabies snoozing!" Add yours
Haha that’s great! Totally relaxed.
Yeah I know… amazing how chilled out they were!
LOL, I like the ‘out of bounds’ bit…hehe! They must feel very secure and relaxed there. 🙂
It was funny how they completely chilled out on the grass 🙂
I’ve been to Invercargill several times, and it’s a magical place. I found Queens Park my first time there and have returned at every subsequent opportunity. I have never seen wallabies there, but I remember how idyllic it is, and would love to have the chance to have my own snooze there
There’s an animal section in the park and they have a range of interesting animals including the wallabies. In another part of the park they also have some good bird aviaries.
