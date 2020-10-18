Wallabies snoozing!

Two very sleepy wallabies … Nigel quips, “they’re out-of-bounds!” Queens Park, Invercargill. Southland, New Zealand. Click on photo to enlarge

6 thoughts on “Wallabies snoozing!

  3. I’ve been to Invercargill several times, and it’s a magical place. I found Queens Park my first time there and have returned at every subsequent opportunity. I have never seen wallabies there, but I remember how idyllic it is, and would love to have the chance to have my own snooze there

    1. There’s an animal section in the park and they have a range of interesting animals including the wallabies. In another part of the park they also have some good bird aviaries.

