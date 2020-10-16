Purple and Gold

I love to witness the appearance of this beautiful flower in the Spring. Pulsatilla or pasque flower. According to Wikipedia: ‘Derived from the Hebrew word for Passover, “pasakh”, the common name pasque flower, refers to the Easter (Passover) flowering period, in the spring.’ New Zealand springtime is nowhere near Easter so not very relatable for me!

I took these photos in Dunedin Botanic Gardens rock garden, on 09 October 2020. New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge

Further Reading

Another post I did with Pulsatilla from the same garden in Spring 2017

My blog-friend Ann Mackay (Suffolk, UK) is an amazing flower photographer and she has Pulsatilla in her garden (they’re native in the UK and grow in her area – although rare as a wild plant). Here’s links to two posts featuring different colours: Purple Pulsatilla | White Pulsatilla

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)
keyword: pasqueflower

4 thoughts on “Purple and Gold

Add yours

  1. Lovely photographs Liz! And it has really cheered me up to see them because it has been wet and grey here for days. (I wish it would stop for a bit to let me get some work done in the garden!) Thanks for the links! 🙂

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: