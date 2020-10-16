Purple and Gold

I love to witness the appearance of this beautiful flower in the Spring. Pulsatilla or pasque flower. According to Wikipedia: ‘Derived from the Hebrew word for Passover, “pasakh”, the common name pasque flower, refers to the Easter (Passover) flowering period, in the spring.’ New Zealand springtime is nowhere near Easter so not very relatable for me!

I took these photos in Dunedin Botanic Gardens rock garden, on 09 October 2020. New Zealand.

Further Reading

Another post I did with Pulsatilla from the same garden in Spring 2017

My blog-friend Ann Mackay (Suffolk, UK) is an amazing flower photographer and she has Pulsatilla in her garden (they’re native in the UK and grow in her area – although rare as a wild plant). Here’s links to two posts featuring different colours: Purple Pulsatilla | White Pulsatilla

keyword: pasqueflower