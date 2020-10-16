Purple and Gold

I love to witness the appearance of this beautiful flower in the Spring. Pulsatilla or pasque flower. According to Wikipedia: ‘Derived from the Hebrew word for Passover, “pasakh”, the common name pasque flower, refers to the Easter (Passover) flowering period, in the spring.’ New Zealand springtime is nowhere near Easter so not very relatable for me!
I took these photos in Dunedin Botanic Gardens rock garden, on 09 October 2020. New Zealand.
Further Reading
Another post I did with Pulsatilla from the same garden in Spring 2017
My blog-friend Ann Mackay (Suffolk, UK) is an amazing flower photographer and she has Pulsatilla in her garden (they’re native in the UK and grow in her area – although rare as a wild plant). Here’s links to two posts featuring different colours: Purple Pulsatilla | White Pulsatilla
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)
Lovely photographs Liz! And it has really cheered me up to see them because it has been wet and grey here for days. (I wish it would stop for a bit to let me get some work done in the garden!) Thanks for the links! 🙂
Yes, lovely and, for me, very Easter-ish. Your third shot’s my favorite.
We have these in the U.S. but not in my neighborhood. They’re lovely and your shots of them speak to that, Liz. 🙂
Thank you very much Steve!
