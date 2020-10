We much admired these marine-theme lantern shades adorning the cafe in the Royal Albatross Centre at Taiaroa Head, Otago Peninsula. The two shades featured here are signed ‘M.Tuffery’. I assume the artist is Michel Tuffery, https://micheltuffery.co.nz/

Photos taken Saturday 10 October 2020. Dunedin, New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge

–photos 1 and 3-5 by Liz, photos 2, 6 by Nigel

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)