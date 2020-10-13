We walked down the path to Pilots Beach when we visited Taiaroa Head, Otago Peninsula on Saturday 10 October, afternoon. There’s an area for viewing little blue penguins. The penguins come ashore at dusk so we didn’t see any. Over the summer about 200 arrive here in the evening. Near Dunedin, New Zealand

Fyi the penguins (Eudyptula minor) are known by many names including little penguins, blue penguins, little blue penguins, kororā, and in Australia – fairy penguins. They are the smallest species of penguin.

On our way we saw poroporo flowers. I love the colour and they also produce pretty fruit. Native, in the ‘potato’ family. Also occur in Australia.

Walkway down to Pilots Beach. Otago Harbour.

As we neared the beach there were sheetmetal panels under the railing with penguin cut-outs … neat idea!

The sun shone through the penguin cut-outs and onto the path. This angle is looking down onto the dirt path 🙂

Next photo’s by Nigel – shows how it’s put together.

Love the effect!

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)