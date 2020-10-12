Keeping It Light

Light and white.

Mostly plant photos.

The first three were taken in Dunedin Botanic Gardens, New Zealand, 09 October 2020. I didn’t look for labels but noted what I believe they are.

Drimys winteri beside a path by the lower carpark.

Second and third photos were taken in the fragrant garden.

Michelia (Magnolia)

Choisya (‘Aztec Pearl’ or similar)

Echium simplex in the perennial garden at Auckland Botanic Gardens, New Zealand (two photos). Both via Emma Bodley, Twitter: @ebodley

The long and the …

short!

–saw this cactus character in the Winter Garden Glasshouse, Dunedin Botanic Gardens on 26 June.

and this gorgeous foliage on 25 June, sub tropical plant collection in another wing of the same Glasshouse.

White blossom, photographed 09 October. Dunedin Botanic Gardens.

Taiaroa Head, Otago Peninsula … climbing back to the carpark from the beach I looked up to see these wonderfully wild white clouds 🙂

10 October 2020.

Text by Liz, Echium photos by Emma Bodley, all other photos by Liz;

Exploring Colour (2020)