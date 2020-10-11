While in Dunedin for a few days, I got to see a few gulls!

Many more than I usually see.

New Zealand.

This cutie was hanging out on the lawn at Dunedin Botanic Gardens.

We did an afternoon trip to Taiaroa Head at the top end of Otago Peninsula. This is where the Royal Albatross Centre is but our purpose was simply to have a nice drive on this lovely fine day – Saturday 10 October. FYI Taiaroa Head is the only mainland Royal Albatross breeding colony in the world.

Outside the Centre were LOTS of gulls! Every sheltered space seemed to have snoozing gulls. There were lots who weren’t snoozing too – very noisy.. and smelly!

View to the ocean from near the Royal Albatross Centre

View over the Otago Harbour from near the Royal Albatross Centre

We decided to walk down to the beach that you can see in the above photo. It leads to a penguin viewing area but we weren’t expecting to see penguins as it was the wrong time of day – we just went down to have a look around.

Here’s the gull photos I took down at the beach…

The water was beautifully clear!

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)