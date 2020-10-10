Great trip this afternoon to Taiaroa Head! Returning to the city we drove past Robert Piggott Art Gallery and noticing it was open we thought we’d call in and catch up with owner/artist Robert who also exhibits other artists’ work. His current exhibition Energy & Form opened last night and runs until 20th October – highly recommended! Dunedin, New Zealand.

Robert Piggott Art Gallery, 8 Jetty Street, Dunedin 021-1062744

(check first for opening hours, here’s the gallery Facebook Page)

Energy & Form

As you’d expect I took huge interest in the brightest, most colourful artworks. The art by both artists was really fine but Marian McKenzie-Cone’s work was very much about colour so her paintings are featured in this post.

“Marian has developed a series of art works that she hopes others will see as ‘feeling the color in ourselves and the world around us.’“

“After many years of engaging with and enjoying the friendship of different cultures, Marian sees colour as being like all the different ethnic groups of the world. While each one is so different, it is these differences that enrich Life, …and by working together, brings so much more to our own lives.”

Here are the photos.. taken with Robert’s assistance as he took over my camera to take those in which Nigel and I appear 🙂

All the works with one exception are named Fields Of Colour and numbered individually. The exception is the yellow painting, second from the left below, which is titled Feminine Arising (pre-sold).

We really enjoyed our visit and recommend you pop in and take a look on or before the last day – 20 October 2020.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz / Robert; Exploring Colour (2020)