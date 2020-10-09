Pretty Pigeons

More New Zealand pigeons / kererū (Hemiphaga novaeseelandiae). This morning I spent time in the Dunedin Botanic Gardens and found small groups of pigeons feeding on the new spring growth of some trees. Dunedin, New Zealand
Text and photos by Liz Cowburn; Exploring Colour (2020)
Great pictures!
Our rock pigeons ((Columba livia) are much the same in size and shape, but the coloring of these is especially nice: brighter, and more distinct. Ours have been described as a “helpful invasive.” Although they’re from Europe, their preference for rocky roosts (including urban buildings) doesn’t displace other native birds, and actually has helped certain raptor populations, since they make easy prey for falcons and such.
They have gorgeous coloring!
Love these birds. We find that their heads seem too small for their large bodies. Does anyone else share this opinion?
In the final shot, the head looks proportional and normal, but in other shots, particularly the 3rd, the head does look weirdly undersized. Beautiful feathers, though.
Definitely agree.. it’s quite incongruous!
