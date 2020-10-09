Pretty Pigeons

More New Zealand pigeons / kererū (Hemiphaga novaeseelandiae). This morning I spent time in the Dunedin Botanic Gardens and found small groups of pigeons feeding on the new spring growth of some trees. Dunedin, New Zealand

Text and photos by Liz Cowburn; Exploring Colour (2020)

9 thoughts on “Pretty Pigeons

  2. Our rock pigeons ((Columba livia) are much the same in size and shape, but the coloring of these is especially nice: brighter, and more distinct. Ours have been described as a “helpful invasive.” Although they’re from Europe, their preference for rocky roosts (including urban buildings) doesn’t displace other native birds, and actually has helped certain raptor populations, since they make easy prey for falcons and such.

