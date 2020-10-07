Red Camellia Flower

This lovely simple Camellia caught my attention on 24 September in Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand. Nigel took a couple of photos. It is a Camellia japonica hybrid, Camellia ‘Bokuhan’.
As an aside, a couple of days later I bought this colourful bag from the Gardens’ Information Centre and was very pleased with my purchase!
Text by Liz, Camellia photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)
I find both bag and blossoms very cheerful, Liz.
I’m glad you do!
I like your new bag too.
I’m glad to hear that Susan! When I was taking the photo of the bag a couple of young women came along and got quite excited about it! They hurried to find the bags and wanted to buy exactly the same design as mine! As we left I laughed and said to Nigel it’s probably the first time that I’ve ever been an influencer!!
They have the most outrageously-saturated magenta–it’s fun to imagine how a bee would see this color.
“outrageously-saturated magenta”
–LOVE this!! Yes Yes Yes
–thanks Gary 🙂
