Red Camellia Flower

This lovely simple Camellia caught my attention on 24 September in Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand. Nigel took a couple of photos. It is a Camellia japonica hybrid, Camellia ‘Bokuhan’.

Click on any photo to enlarge

As an aside, a couple of days later I bought this colourful bag from the Gardens’ Information Centre and was very pleased with my purchase!

Text by Liz, Camellia photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)