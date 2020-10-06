Petals and Flowers

Kōwhai flower photos taken by Nigel in Dunedin Botanic Garden in late September 2020 (spring in New Zealand). Kōwhai are Sophora species.

Kōwhai flowers against Pittosporum foliage.

Kōwhai petals carpeting a lawn. Cropped from larger photo (below)

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)

