Petals and Flowers

Kōwhai flower photos taken by Nigel in Dunedin Botanic Garden in late September 2020 (spring in New Zealand). Kōwhai are Sophora species.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Kōwhai flowers against Pittosporum foliage.

Kōwhai petals carpeting a lawn. Cropped from larger photo (below)

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)
keyword: kowhai

16 thoughts on “Petals and Flowers

Add yours

  2. These must be a very welcome and uplifting sight in spring. The flowers are so beautiful that I’m sure it’s amazing to see a whole tree covered in them. 🙂

    1. That nails it! for me their bright cheerfulness is very endearing and as you’ve said – even when they have fallen to the ground 🙂 Actually, there has to be a beautiful spiritual lesson in that – thank you my friend!

