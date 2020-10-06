Petals and Flowers

Kōwhai flower photos taken by Nigel in Dunedin Botanic Garden in late September 2020 (spring in New Zealand). Kōwhai are Sophora species.
Click on any photo to enlarge.
Kōwhai flowers against Pittosporum foliage.
Kōwhai petals carpeting a lawn. Cropped from larger photo (below)
Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)
keyword: kowhai
Beautiful
LikeLiked by 1 person
One of the highlights of the season!
LikeLike
These must be a very welcome and uplifting sight in spring. The flowers are so beautiful that I’m sure it’s amazing to see a whole tree covered in them. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Absolutely! they’re very showy. And our songbirds the tuis love them when they’re in flower for the nectar 🙂
LikeLike
The yellow blossoms are wonderful, Liz, so bright and cheery, even when they have fallen to the ground.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That nails it! for me their bright cheerfulness is very endearing and as you’ve said – even when they have fallen to the ground 🙂 Actually, there has to be a beautiful spiritual lesson in that – thank you my friend!
LikeLike
Thanks, Liz. I’ll have to think over your last statement, another one of those many questions to ponder as we think about the nature of beauty (and the beauty of nature).
LikeLiked by 1 person
I especially like the last photo. The tree itself is especially graceful.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some species are upright and some are weeping. In a private garden situation I’ve seen one grown as a standard – it was stunning!
LikeLike
Your kōwhai flowers certainly reveal their membership in the legume family.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They do!
LikeLike
I’m drawn to the more abstract crop in your second photo. Such lovely flowers they are. They seem to me to be a yellow variant of cherry blossoms.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m glad I did the crop then! Thank you 🙂
LikeLike
Gorgeous
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Sheree, these golden blossoms are one of the great joys of spring in New Zealand and much appreciated after winter!
LikeLiked by 1 person
😎
LikeLiked by 1 person