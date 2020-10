New Zealand pigeons are beautiful birds that are big, plump, colourful and look like they’re wearing white singlets. I spotted these pigeons feeding, up high in an elm tree, when we were last in Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand. Photos taken by Liz 26 September 2020

Click on any photo to enlarge

FIVE pigeons in above photo – can you spot them? Click x2 on photo to enlarge

New Zealand pigeons are also called kererū or Hemiphaga novaeseelandiae

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)

keyword: kereru