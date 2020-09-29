Nature’s Magic Tricks

Surprise tricks played on us by Nature who blasted us with freezing cold Antarctic wind when we were already a month into Spring. Our town is blanketed in thick white snow. Nigel took these photos at home (later in the morning than the ones I posted earlier). We’ve seen a lot of chopping and changing today between heavy snow showers and bright sunshine. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

Click on any image to enlarge

Pear tree that was already white with blossom before the arrival of white snow.

Walnut tree that Nigel thinned after we moved here last year.

Young self-sown native cabbage tree.. defies the onslaught of snow.

Icicles!

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)