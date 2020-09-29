Nature’s Magic Tricks

Surprise tricks played on us by Nature who blasted us with freezing cold Antarctic wind when we were already a month into Spring. Our town is blanketed in thick white snow. Nigel took these photos at home (later in the morning than the ones I posted earlier). We’ve seen a lot of chopping and changing today between heavy snow showers and bright sunshine. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.
Click on any image to enlarge
Pear tree that was already white with blossom before the arrival of white snow.
Walnut tree that Nigel thinned after we moved here last year.
Young self-sown native cabbage tree.. defies the onslaught of snow.
Icicles!
Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)
Your cabbage tree reminds me of our palms when snow comes. The juxtaposition always is so odd — and so pretty.
LikeLike
Yikes. There was a lot more accumulation than I expected from your initial shots, Liz. As you noted in response to my comment, that is way beyond the “conversational snow” that I mentioned. I think that Gary has the best advice–stay home and stay warm. I’ve seen too many photos of cars that have slid off the road when a driver assumed they would have good traction and it turns out that they did not.
LikeLike
Wow, hunker down, stoke up the stove, keep each other warm, and bring us more photos!
LikeLiked by 1 person