More Spring Snow

Updated snow view from my front door, we’re one month into “Spring” in New Zealand. Pics taken this morning. We’re currently getting a mix of sun and snow showers by turn! Tapanui, West Otago. Click on any photo to enlarge

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)

  2. As a Minnesotan, I’m moved to say: Now, that’s more like it; now that’s more like it, real snow for a change–let’s all go out and play in it! Of course, I do realize that it causes a lot of hardship and stiff challenges for folks who have to get around and tend to stock in the fields, and many prayers are with them. May the winds warm and the sun shine and hasten the melting (with hopes that there’s not too much mud with slips)!

    1. What a great experience for her! I remember as a little kid seeing and then touching snow on the Desert Road. There’d been a big snow just before my parents had to drive somewhere. Dad stopped the car and we had a bit of a play in the snow at the side of the road, and it all seemed so magic!

    1. Nigel will probably just let it melt I imagine. As soon as Spring temperature is back it should disappear pretty quick although the ground’s gonna be soggy for a while!

