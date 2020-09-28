Snow In Spring

And sure enough the snow arrived as forecast. We’re a month into Spring and the snow has finally decided to show up haha! Tapanui this morning. All photos taken out my windows or doorway. There was no snow first thing. West Otago. New Zealand.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)

14 thoughts on “Snow In Spring

        1. Ours *may* become a little more than conversational. I’ve seen a bookshop event cancelled in Dunedin due to the snow, and we were going to go to Gore tonight to hear Kay McKenzie Cooke do a poetry reading at Gore Library but now a decision will be made at 3pm about whether it’ll go ahead. Still snowing outside so chances are it won’t happen (darn!)

    1. Still snowing here but seems to be slowing, had about an inch. The street outside is clear so snow must be melting as soon as it hits the road I guess. Hard to say what the weather’s gonna do!

