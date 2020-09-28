Snow In Spring

And sure enough the snow arrived as forecast. We’re a month into Spring and the snow has finally decided to show up haha! Tapanui this morning. All photos taken out my windows or doorway. There was no snow first thing. West Otago. New Zealand.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)
Oh no!
LikeLike
And we’re feeling it up North too Liz. Stay safe. And keep those wonderful photos coming!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for the lovely encouragement! take care!
LikeLike
Wow, stunning views! I love snow though here in India it’s still warm. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
We’ve been enjoying recent Spring warmth so it is a bit of a shock going back to cold and wintry!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dang. One day daffodils and the next snow. Hang in! The earth is turning.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I always find that amount of snow to be pretty, as long as it does not make travel dangerous. We tend to call snow like this “conversational snow.” 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
How intriguing! I’ve never heard that term!
LikeLike
It means that there is just enough that everyone is talking about it, without it actually disrupting any activities, like schools and commuting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ours *may* become a little more than conversational. I’ve seen a bookshop event cancelled in Dunedin due to the snow, and we were going to go to Gore tonight to hear Kay McKenzie Cooke do a poetry reading at Gore Library but now a decision will be made at 3pm about whether it’ll go ahead. Still snowing outside so chances are it won’t happen (darn!)
LikeLike
And I thought it was cold here, Liz! It looks very brisk there. Stay warm.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Tracy .. so far so good!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The event in Gore still hasn’t been cancelled. No snow where I am in Dunedin (sea level) but bated breath territory. Decision made about 3.00 pm whether it’s a go-er for Gore.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Still snowing here but seems to be slowing, had about an inch. The street outside is clear so snow must be melting as soon as it hits the road I guess. Hard to say what the weather’s gonna do!
LikeLiked by 1 person