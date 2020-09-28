How Good Is Gold?

Very, very good when it’s kōwhai blossom! New Zealand has eight species of kōwhai all of which are endemic. This is a specimen tree on the lawn near the herb garden at Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand. The photos are all of the same tree – I wanted to capture its special character. Photos taken 26 September 2020.

Click on ANY photo to enlarge

The last photo was taken by Nigel the day before, 25 September 2020. Part of the lovely herb garden can be seen in the background.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz except last by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)

keywords: kowhai, Sophora