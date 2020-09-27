We were in Dunedin much of Thurs/Fri/Sat and managed to spend time in Dunedin Botanic Garden on Sat before reluctantly leaving to go home. Many native kōwhai trees are in glorious golden blossom now, and these below were particularly bright and gorgeous – stunning against the perfect blue sky. There’s much to make us anxious so today, which is Sunday in NZ, I want to brighten the blue. Dunedin, New Zealand.

Click on ANY photo to enlarge

Gazing up into the magic of cascading yellow flowers and dangling seedpods, reminds me of when Nigel and I walked into an infinity mirror room, when we visited Steampunk HQ in Oamaru in 2015.

When we recognize the inherent and infinite worth of everyone on this planet, we experience the value of our own lives. Regardless of the circumstances we may face. That’s what love does.

–Bishop Jake Owensby, in his post What Love Does / Sept 21, 2019

Cascade of kōwhai flowers and seedpods.

And now back home in Tapanui the weather is taking a turn for the worse. There’s some snow up on the Blue Mountains. We’ve had stormy interludes today bringing heavy rain and hail. The forecast isn’t looking good with freezing cold winds blowing in from the Antarctic for the next few days and snow forecast to low levels. Whatever happened to Spring?

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020). keyword kowhai.

