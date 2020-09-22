When we arrived at the Weatherstons brewery ruins and daffodils on 20 September 2020, an unfortunate visitor had slipped on the daffodil hillside and injured her ankle. We got to see the rescue chopper arriving, landing and taking off. Weatherstons near Lawrence, Clutha District, New Zealand

Click on any photo to enlarge

Rescue helicopter coming in to land past the macrocarpa trees. Nigel

Helicopter arriving, before it looped around behind the trees. Liz

The wash flattened the daffodils creating a silvery circle in the landing area. Nigel

Two people left the chopper to attend to the injured person up on the hillside. Liz

Another person readied the gurney. Liz

Overview.. the injured person is out of frame, well over to my left. Liz

On their way. Liz

Final photo with landscape overview, taken by Nigel.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)