When we arrived at the Weatherstons brewery ruins and daffodils on 20 September 2020, an unfortunate visitor had slipped on the daffodil hillside and injured her ankle. We got to see the rescue chopper arriving, landing and taking off. Weatherstons near Lawrence, Clutha District, New Zealand
Rescue helicopter coming in to land past the macrocarpa trees. Nigel
Helicopter arriving, before it looped around behind the trees. Liz
The wash flattened the daffodils creating a silvery circle in the landing area. Nigel
Two people left the chopper to attend to the injured person up on the hillside. Liz
Another person readied the gurney. Liz
Overview.. the injured person is out of frame, well over to my left. Liz
On their way. Liz
Final photo with landscape overview, taken by Nigel.
Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)
Good to know they’re there when you need them.
