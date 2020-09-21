Brewery Ruins

The Black Horse brewery opened in 1866 and by all accounts did a very fine brew. The business changed names several times and was eventually bought and closed down by NZ Breweries in 1923. The workers moved to Dunedin and started working for Speight’s.

Most of this information is from a web page on  Weatherstons  by Hidden Otago. Their header photo is really good and gives context to the photos shown below.

Photos taken on Sunday 20 Sept 2020 when we came to see the daffodils.
Weatherstons near Lawrence, Clutha District, New Zealand

Photos 1-3 taken by Nigel; photos 4-5 taken by Liz.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)

    1. It is .. big sigh. In this case they were also taking a perfectly good business away from a small country town. The families that had to move to Dunedin would have no doubt been sorely missed from the town of Lawrence (where I’m sure they would’ve been tightly woven into the fabric of the local community). I just hate how this stuff happens!

