Daffodil Hill

At last, a lovely fine sunny spring day! Which spurred us into action in the late morning – to head out to Lawrence to view the daffodils at Weatherstons Brewery ruins. We were surprised how many other visitors were there. One poor lady slipped on the hillside and badly fractured her ankle – the Rescue Helicopter arrived to collect her. It’s in some photos below.

Although the Hart’s Black Horse Brewery closed in 1923, and little but ruins remain today, the site is also famous for another attraction – its daffodils.

​Starting in 1895, the Hart family planted thousands of specially-imported daffodil bulbs around the site. This became a huge popular destination in the spring – in its heyday, special trains were laid on from Dunedin.

—from Weatherstons Brewery and daffodils

There’s more information about Weatherstons, the brewery and the daffodils HERE

Nigel photographing the helicopter taking off

Me in the blue/grey jacket

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)