Very Fine Finery

Gorgeous female fashion with finely detailed paper skirt on display in the Dunedin Public Library when I visited in our winter season on 26 June 2020. New Zealand.
Click on ANY photo to enlarge.
Next photo best viewed at max enlargement (2x clicks)
About the costume with the blue bodice and quilled skirt …
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)
Very cool! Looks like hundreds of hours invested in making these.
Very impressive.
Paper works so well but it must be very painstaking work.
An amazing idea elegantly executed. I wonder how long it took her to do all the preparation.
