These are four remaining photos from the local autumn walk that we did in our town on 30 March 2020, soon after New Zealand had gone into Level 4 lockdown for Covid. I took the berry shots as we were on our way to the rugby grounds and I found the tile drain pipes stacked against a shed at the golf course. Click on any photo to enlarge
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)
I see a lot of empty insect hotels here!
The first bush with the berries is certainly a holly, but I’m not sure about the second. You must have some Scottish heritage, as I can see that the pipes are calling you.
I’m not sure about the second either! and how perceptive of you Gary, I do have a little Scottish mixed in with Irish and English 🙂
My favorite is the first photo of the pipes. Both their form and the colors are appealing.
Thank you Linda, makes me happy to know you enjoyed that photo!
