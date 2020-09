I took these photos 30 March 2020 when New Zealand was in early Level 4 lockdown for Covid, we were one month into the autumn season. Nigel and I had taken a Monday exercise walk, finding our way to the town rugby fields and then wandering back via the golf course.

Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge

Near the local school.

Town rugby fields.

Golf course. Blue Mountains in the distance.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)