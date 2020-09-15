Hills and Gullies

Hills, gullies and a … pond! We saw this attractive farm landscape after driving further along the road from the Busy Guy sculpture. The green hills, the tussock and cabbage trees, the sheep and the pond provided an enticing scene that was persuasive enough to make us pull over.

Photos taken by Nigel, Waitahuna-Clydevale route on 13 Sept 2020.

Click on any photo to enlarge

and here’s a stitched panorama that Nigel put together…

Satellite view of the location that Nigel found for me. Photo points are flouro green.

For anyone interested, he also passed on this Google Maps link

Posted by Liz, photos via Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)