We were out driving this afternoon and found this cool guy busy working at the front of his property, near the mailbox. He’s a fair dinkum kiwi ’cause he’s wearing his Red Band gumboots! Waitahuna, near Lawrence. Clutha District, New Zealand.
Click on any photo to enlarge.
While I was taking photos, Nigel sneakily took photos of me from the car..
Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)
All of the photos brought a smile to my face–including the last one, Liz. 🙂
It looks like the Tin Man found himself a new occupation!
Hahaha!
I love a sense of humour like that – bet it cheers up many a passerby!
I bet it does.. sure bought smiles to our faces!
