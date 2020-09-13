We were out driving this afternoon and found this cool guy busy working at the front of his property, near the mailbox. He’s a fair dinkum kiwi ’cause he’s wearing his Red Band gumboots! Waitahuna, near Lawrence. Clutha District, New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

While I was taking photos, Nigel sneakily took photos of me from the car..

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)