Final Flowers The final spring flowers from when I spent time in Dunedin Botanic Garden on 04 September 2020 (which is early spring in New Zealand). The second and third photos were taken in the winter garden conservatory. Click on any photo to enlarge. Camellia pitardii ‘Adorable’. Garden origin. Seedling of Camellia pitardii. Australia 1979. Looks like what we used to call a ‘cigarette plant’. Apparently also called ‘cigar plant’ or ‘cigar flower’. Very pretty Hibiscus. Hoop Petticoat daffodils in the Rock Garden. Love these! Camellia pitardii ‘Adorable’. View of the whole shrub. Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020) Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related 8 thoughts on “Final Flowers” Add yours All pretty, Liz! I love the colour of that peach hibiscus. LikeLike Reply The flowers are all beautiful and are probably just previews of more color to come as you move deeper into spring. My eyes, though, were primarily drawn to the Hoop Petticoat daffodils, a wild and crazy twist on a familiar flower. LikeLike Reply Wow, those Hoop Daffodils are really cute. And Camellias are always lovely. LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Yes the hoop daffodils are a treat.. just looking at them makes me smile! The camellia has compact flowers but there’s a perfection to their form that delights me 🙂 LikeLiked by 1 person Reply I just found them on the net and will add some to the garden once the bulbs become available. We have the basic variety, I don’t remember names, and these will certainly out shine them. 🙂 LikeLiked by 1 person Reply How lovely! We’re going to be able to watch your spring and summer unfold as we go into autumn then winter. LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Always lovely to see what’s happening on the other side of the world 🙂 –and spring/autumn are beautiful seasons! LikeLike Reply They are, the transition seasons. LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
All pretty, Liz! I love the colour of that peach hibiscus.
LikeLike
The flowers are all beautiful and are probably just previews of more color to come as you move deeper into spring. My eyes, though, were primarily drawn to the Hoop Petticoat daffodils, a wild and crazy twist on a familiar flower.
LikeLike
Wow, those Hoop Daffodils are really cute. And Camellias are always lovely.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes the hoop daffodils are a treat.. just looking at them makes me smile! The camellia has compact flowers but there’s a perfection to their form that delights me 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just found them on the net and will add some to the garden once the bulbs become available. We have the basic variety, I don’t remember names, and these will certainly out shine them. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
How lovely! We’re going to be able to watch your spring and summer unfold as we go into autumn then winter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Always lovely to see what’s happening on the other side of the world 🙂 –and spring/autumn are beautiful seasons!
LikeLike
They are, the transition seasons.
LikeLike