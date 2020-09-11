Final Flowers

The final spring flowers from when I spent time in Dunedin Botanic Garden on 04 September 2020 (which is early spring in New Zealand). The second and third photos were taken in the winter garden conservatory. Click on any photo to enlarge.

Camellia pitardii ‘Adorable’. Garden origin. Seedling of Camellia pitardii. Australia 1979.
Looks like what we used to call a ‘cigarette plant’. Apparently also called ‘cigar plant’ or ‘cigar flower’.
Very pretty Hibiscus.
Hoop Petticoat daffodils in the Rock Garden. Love these!
Camellia pitardii ‘Adorable’. View of the whole shrub.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)

8 thoughts on “Final Flowers

Add yours

  2. The flowers are all beautiful and are probably just previews of more color to come as you move deeper into spring. My eyes, though, were primarily drawn to the Hoop Petticoat daffodils, a wild and crazy twist on a familiar flower.

