Pretty In Spring

Plants that caught my eye in the South African area of Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand on 04 Sept 2020 – early spring in New Zealand. Click on any photo to enlarge.
The Pelargonium in the next photo was by steps that lead from the South African Garden to the Mediterranean Garden.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)
Oh my – much needed glory!
I am happy, Liz, that after the dullness of winter you are finally feasting on a festival of bright colors.
Beautiful
Oh what a lovely time of year, Liz, with all those glorious colours and textures!
