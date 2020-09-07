Pretty In Spring

Plants that caught my eye in the South African area of Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand on 04 Sept 2020 – early spring in New Zealand. Click on any photo to enlarge.

Senecio serpens or ‘blue chalksticks’ from Cape of Good Hope

The Pelargonium in the next photo was by steps that lead from the South African Garden to the Mediterranean Garden.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)

