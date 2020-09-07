Love lift us up where we belong..

One thought on “Love lift us up where we belong..

Add yours

  1. Love the rainbow, the sliver of the ridge, Liz, and the solitary soaring bird. I also love the song you cited in the blog title. I just listened to it again and was really struck by the words of one of the verses, especially the words, “The road is long, there are mountains in our way, but we climb them a step every day…” They encapsulate my feelings about the last six months.

    Some hang on to “used to be”
    Live their lives, looking behind
    All we have is here and now
    All our life, out there to find

    The road is long, there are mountains in our way
    But we climb them a step every day

    Love lift us up where we belong
    Where the eagles cry on a mountain high
    Love lift us up where we belong
    Far from the world we know, where the clear winds blow

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: