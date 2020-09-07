Love lift us up where we belong.. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related One thought on “Love lift us up where we belong..” Add yours Love the rainbow, the sliver of the ridge, Liz, and the solitary soaring bird. I also love the song you cited in the blog title. I just listened to it again and was really struck by the words of one of the verses, especially the words, “The road is long, there are mountains in our way, but we climb them a step every day…” They encapsulate my feelings about the last six months. Some hang on to “used to be” Live their lives, looking behind All we have is here and now All our life, out there to find The road is long, there are mountains in our way But we climb them a step every day Love lift us up where we belong Where the eagles cry on a mountain high Love lift us up where we belong Far from the world we know, where the clear winds blow LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
Love the rainbow, the sliver of the ridge, Liz, and the solitary soaring bird. I also love the song you cited in the blog title. I just listened to it again and was really struck by the words of one of the verses, especially the words, “The road is long, there are mountains in our way, but we climb them a step every day…” They encapsulate my feelings about the last six months.
Some hang on to “used to be”
Live their lives, looking behind
All we have is here and now
All our life, out there to find
The road is long, there are mountains in our way
But we climb them a step every day
Love lift us up where we belong
Where the eagles cry on a mountain high
Love lift us up where we belong
Far from the world we know, where the clear winds blow
