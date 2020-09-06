They’re All Watching Me

That’s how it seemed when I wandered past this Euphorbia in the Mediterranean Garden at Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand. It was above a rock wall and closer to my height than it would otherwise have been, and it was like all these ‘eyes’ watching me! Stopped me in my tracks. I took a fair few pics and culled them to four photos, taken 04 Sept 2020.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)