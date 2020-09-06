Berry Unexpected

We were walking along a footpath that runs alongside Dunedin Botanic Gardens when we came across these colourful Mahonia berries. Given it’s early spring in New Zealand it came as a surprise to see berries but some Mahonia species flower in winter so I guess that’s why. Photos taken by Liz 04 Sept 2020.

Click on any photo to enlarge

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)