Berry Unexpected

We were walking along a footpath that runs alongside Dunedin Botanic Gardens when we came across these colourful Mahonia berries. Given it’s early spring in New Zealand it came as a surprise to see berries but some Mahonia species flower in winter so I guess that’s why. Photos taken by Liz 04 Sept 2020.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)
That looks just like the mahonia in my garden – I think it’s probably mahonia x media ‘Charity’ which is a popular one over here. It flowers in December and January, so spring berries must be a useful food source for the birds in early spring. A good plant! 🙂
We have Mahonia aquifolium here – somewhat different than yours, but purple berries are always so appealing!
