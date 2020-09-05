Cider Gum

This is the tree that I was admiring and photographing while enjoying the sound of tuis singing – the tuis were drawn by kōwhai trees that were covered in flowers nearby. This is a Eucalyptus gunnii from Tasmania, Australia otherwise known as Cider Gum. I admired its beautiful form and sweeping branches. Photos taken in the upper area of Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand on 04 Sept 2020.

fyi : here’s a recording of tui song from our Department of Conservation

Click on any photo below to enlarge.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)

One thought on “Cider Gum

Add yours

  1. I believe there are around 111 species of eucalyps, and this is the first I’ve heard of this one. It’s a beauty. Do you know how that common name came into being?

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: