This is the tree that I was admiring and photographing while enjoying the sound of tuis singing – the tuis were drawn by kōwhai trees that were covered in flowers nearby. This is a Eucalyptus gunnii from Tasmania, Australia otherwise known as Cider Gum. I admired its beautiful form and sweeping branches. Photos taken in the upper area of Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand on 04 Sept 2020.

fyi : here’s a recording of tui song from our Department of Conservation

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)