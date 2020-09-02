Powerhouse River

Roxburgh hydro dam, on the Clutha / Mata-Au River often referred to as the ‘Mighty Clutha River’. I always feel huge respect for this amazing river. There’s two big hydro dams on the Clutha – the Roxburgh Dam (completed 1957) and Clyde Dam (completed 1993).

Here’s some overview photos I took from the top of Roxburgh Dam on 16 August 2020 – there’s a public road runs along the top of the dam so great access! Central Otago, New Zealand

Click on any photo to enlarge.

The photos each follow on from each other. This is the last dam on the river; from here the Clutha River flows on for a long distance before eventually reaching the sea at Inch Clutha, south of the town of Balclutha. We frequently cross it at various points when driving: Roxburgh township, Millers Flat, Beaumont, Clydevale and Balclutha – all between here and the sea.

This river and its catchment are hugely interesting. If you’d like to see more photos and information I found an incredibly comprehensive page I’ll return to myself to read in more depth.. highly recommend it: here’s the link

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)