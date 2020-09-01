Oh The Glow!

Golden foliage trees make a colourful splash in the landscape during winter when there’s not much else to brighten the scene. These photos were taken by Nigel about a month ago when we went for a local walk. It was when daffodils were in bud but hardly any had opened. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

This first tree was of secondary interest, initially obscured from our view by the other golden conifer. Still nice though!

A wider view, the initial attention-grabber being front-left and obscuring the tree shown in the first photo.

The showy attention-grabber …

The hills behind are the Blue Mountains that background Tapanui to the east of the town. The same ones that are covered in snow in the photo I took this morning i.e. 01 Sept when we’re supposed to be thinking “Oh wonderful, the first day of Spring” haha 🙂

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)