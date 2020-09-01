First Day of Spring, Tapanui NZ First day of Spring today 01 Sept and this is the view out my front door after a cold wet night. First significant snow we’ve had (it barely turned up all winter). Tapanui, West Otago. New Zealand Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related 5 thoughts on “First Day of Spring, Tapanui NZ” Add yours Oh no LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Yup. May it magically vanish asap, please. LikeLike Reply This will be what we see all too soon, here in Saskatchewan, Canada. LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Hope you get a long and beautiful autumn first! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Yes, fingers crossed! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
Oh no
Yup. May it magically vanish asap, please.
This will be what we see all too soon, here in Saskatchewan, Canada.
Hope you get a long and beautiful autumn first!
Yes, fingers crossed!
