First Day of Spring, Tapanui NZ

First day of Spring today 01 Sept and this is the view out my front door after a cold wet night. First significant snow we’ve had (it barely turned up all winter). Tapanui, West Otago. New Zealand

5 thoughts on “First Day of Spring, Tapanui NZ

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: