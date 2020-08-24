All That Remains

Bare remains of an old cottage or shelter in a sheep paddock. Another place we pulled off the highway on our return to Roxburgh from Fruitlands. Central Otago, New Zealand. Photos taken by me, 16 Aug 2020.

Click on ANY photo to enlarge.

all_that_remains_01

all_that_remains_02

all_that_remains_03

In the opposite direction, on the other side of the highway …

all_that_remains_04

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)

12 thoughts on “All That Remains

Add yours

    1. We’ve driven past that relic many times but we’ve either not seen it in time to stop or we’ve been needing to get somewhere. So pleased to have it on record now!

      Like

      Reply

  4. It is fascinating, Liz, to see ruins like that in the middle of a field. I can’t tell for sure if any mortar was used, but it looks like the structure was made of stacked stones, which reflects a lot of work. I can’t see evidence of a foundation or other walls, which makes me wonder if it was once some kind of monument or shrine.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

    1. It’s most likely to have been a cottage, shepherds hut or shelter of some sort. There were sod cottages down south here which could explain the absence of other walls or the rest of the building may have been timber and burnt down – also very common!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

      1. That makes so much sense, Liz. I hadn’t even considered the possibility that there might be structures made of sod. It is interesting how our own experience, education, and culture can cause us to frame an issue in a way that makes us blind to other possibilities. I think that is one of the reason why diversity is so important–it allows us to consider problems from multiple perspectives.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply

      2. My thoughts were (yet again) pretty much identical to Mike’s. It looks like there’s some sort of mortar in the left third of the second view, but in could be wind-blown sand or something; your conjecture of timber construction and a fire seems quite likely. But whatever its actual past, it’s a stately relic, and it must have ghosts with stories to tell for the right listener.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: