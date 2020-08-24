All That Remains

Bare remains of an old cottage or shelter in a sheep paddock. Another place we pulled off the highway on our return to Roxburgh from Fruitlands. Central Otago, New Zealand. Photos taken by me, 16 Aug 2020.
Click on ANY photo to enlarge.
In the opposite direction, on the other side of the highway …
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)
The combination of today’s sheep and yesterday’s building is so evocative. Some things endure — even if our structures don’t.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We’ve driven past that relic many times but we’ve either not seen it in time to stop or we’ve been needing to get somewhere. So pleased to have it on record now!
LikeLike
As I’ve often commented, New Zealand would be a fascinating and beautiful place to live. It’s definitely somewhere I’d love to explore!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope you’ll make it here sometime, you’d really love visiting NZ.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh I wish I were in New Zealand. For so many reasons.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I understand. I wish you were here too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is fascinating, Liz, to see ruins like that in the middle of a field. I can’t tell for sure if any mortar was used, but it looks like the structure was made of stacked stones, which reflects a lot of work. I can’t see evidence of a foundation or other walls, which makes me wonder if it was once some kind of monument or shrine.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s most likely to have been a cottage, shepherds hut or shelter of some sort. There were sod cottages down south here which could explain the absence of other walls or the rest of the building may have been timber and burnt down – also very common!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That makes so much sense, Liz. I hadn’t even considered the possibility that there might be structures made of sod. It is interesting how our own experience, education, and culture can cause us to frame an issue in a way that makes us blind to other possibilities. I think that is one of the reason why diversity is so important–it allows us to consider problems from multiple perspectives.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One set of my gr-great grandparents lived in a soddy in Nebraska. Solomon Butcher photographed Nebraska in the 1800s, including this famous photo of the Crisman sisters in front of a soddy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow! And one of those sisters is a Lizzie! 😀
LikeLike
My thoughts were (yet again) pretty much identical to Mike’s. It looks like there’s some sort of mortar in the left third of the second view, but in could be wind-blown sand or something; your conjecture of timber construction and a fire seems quite likely. But whatever its actual past, it’s a stately relic, and it must have ghosts with stories to tell for the right listener.
LikeLiked by 1 person