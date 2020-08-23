The Wobbly Goat Cafe, Outram is a fabulous cafe that we visited last time we were on our way home from Dunedin. Outram is a small rural town not far from Dunedin (close to Mosgiel). We visited 11 August 2020 and really enjoyed the experience, we’ve promised ourselves we’ll go again!

Outram (Taieri Plain), Dunedin, New Zealand

Interesting spelling for Belgium biscuits! In case you’re wondering.. the slices are cashew caramel slices 🙂

This view was taken as we sat inside at a table, looking out the window. Do click on the photo to enlarge and see the gorgeous goats!!

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)